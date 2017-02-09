The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2017 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

India, All India

Sasikala preventing AIADMK MLAs from contacting me: OPS

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 8, 2017, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2017, 9:23 pm IST

AIADMK legislators should ask why they're not being allowed by Sasikala to speak to me, said the acting Tamil Nadu CM.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Hours after AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan moved 131 MLAs to an undisclosed location after shepherding them into a bus, caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam claimed that some of the MLAs were trying to contact him.

"AIADMK legislators should ask why they're not being allowed by Sasikala to speak to me," said Panneerselvam to NDTV about the sequestering of lawmakers after this morning's meeting.

“Good days will return. Some MLAs are trying to meet me, talk to me,” Panneerselvam added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MPs who pledged support to Sasikala, are now enroute New Delhi to meet President Pranab Mukherjee.

Their intention is to complain to the President about Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao’s continuing absence from Chennai. Rao is staying put in Maharashtra even though he is charged with the responsibility of appointing Sasikala the new CM of Tamil Nadu, if he so wishes.

Vidyasagar Rao is expected to return to Chennai on Thursday afternoon, said an NDTV report.

Panneerselvam had late last night sounded the bugle of revolt against Sasikala, claiming that he had been 'humiliated' and forced to resign as CM earlier this week. He also alleged that while late CM Jayalalithaa was in hospital, he was not allowed to meet her even once.

Panneerselvam further claimed that Jayalalithaa had told him that if anything happened to her, he would be the CM, and announced that a probe into Jayalalithaa's death would be initiated.

For her part, Sasikala on Wednesday questioned O Panneerselvam's silence for about 48 hours after she was elected as leader of the legislature party on Sunday.

"Please don't side with traitors who have struck a deal with DMK which was out to finish Amma's legacy. No force on the earth can break the AIADMK," she thundered before her legislators.

Hitting out at O Panneerselvam, Sasikala said she could ‘sense’ the acts of a Chief Minister who had "completely connived with the Opposition".

Sasikala claimed "it became my responsibility to put an end to wrongdoings done by CM O Panneerselvam".

She added, "Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma's path."

“Neither AIADMK nor me will be cowed down. Nobody has the power to split or divide us. Betrayal has never won,” Sasikala said.

"Panneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against. We will give a big blow to this act of betrayal and disloyalty," Sasikala Natarajan said.

Sasikala said she had noticed "Panneerselvam joining hands with DMK following their conversation in the Assembly," recently and added that she is duty bound to prevent the next course of action from happening, apparently referring to a revolt.

Tags: aiadmk, sasikala, o panneerselvam, jayalalithaa

MOST POPULAR

1

Compassionate nanny donates part of liver to save toddler

2

Hypersexuality makes people masturbate in their sleep

3

Shahid Kapoor reveals first glimpse of daughter Misha

4

This Hanuman sticker in Bengaluru has left everyone guessing

5

India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane comes in for Karun Nair

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The festival has lantern of all shapes and sizes on display along the streets of Taiwan. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taiwan lantern festival lights up the streets of Taipei

Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Amputees hitting the gym give fitness goals on Instagram

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham