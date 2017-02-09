Sasikala preventing AIADMK MLAs from contacting me: OPS

AIADMK legislators should ask why they're not being allowed by Sasikala to speak to me, said the acting Tamil Nadu CM.

Chennai: Hours after AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan moved 131 MLAs to an undisclosed location after shepherding them into a bus, caretaker Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam claimed that some of the MLAs were trying to contact him.

"AIADMK legislators should ask why they're not being allowed by Sasikala to speak to me," said Panneerselvam to NDTV about the sequestering of lawmakers after this morning's meeting.

“Good days will return. Some MLAs are trying to meet me, talk to me,” Panneerselvam added.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MPs who pledged support to Sasikala, are now enroute New Delhi to meet President Pranab Mukherjee.

Their intention is to complain to the President about Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao’s continuing absence from Chennai. Rao is staying put in Maharashtra even though he is charged with the responsibility of appointing Sasikala the new CM of Tamil Nadu, if he so wishes.

Vidyasagar Rao is expected to return to Chennai on Thursday afternoon, said an NDTV report.

Panneerselvam had late last night sounded the bugle of revolt against Sasikala, claiming that he had been 'humiliated' and forced to resign as CM earlier this week. He also alleged that while late CM Jayalalithaa was in hospital, he was not allowed to meet her even once.

Panneerselvam further claimed that Jayalalithaa had told him that if anything happened to her, he would be the CM, and announced that a probe into Jayalalithaa's death would be initiated.

For her part, Sasikala on Wednesday questioned O Panneerselvam's silence for about 48 hours after she was elected as leader of the legislature party on Sunday.

"Please don't side with traitors who have struck a deal with DMK which was out to finish Amma's legacy. No force on the earth can break the AIADMK," she thundered before her legislators.

Hitting out at O Panneerselvam, Sasikala said she could ‘sense’ the acts of a Chief Minister who had "completely connived with the Opposition".

Sasikala claimed "it became my responsibility to put an end to wrongdoings done by CM O Panneerselvam".

She added, "Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma's path."

“Neither AIADMK nor me will be cowed down. Nobody has the power to split or divide us. Betrayal has never won,” Sasikala said.

"Panneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against. We will give a big blow to this act of betrayal and disloyalty," Sasikala Natarajan said.

Sasikala said she had noticed "Panneerselvam joining hands with DMK following their conversation in the Assembly," recently and added that she is duty bound to prevent the next course of action from happening, apparently referring to a revolt.