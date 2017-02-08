The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Feb 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:45 AM IST

India, All India

China blocks US move to brand JeM chief terrorist

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2017, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2017, 2:42 am IST

India has taken up the matter with China, and voiced its objection.

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)
 Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Highlighting India’s new strategy, the United States has moved the United Nations to designate Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, but China has again opposed the move. 

India has taken up the matter with China, and voiced its objection. New Delhi’s efforts earlier to move the proposal were blocked by Beijing.  The US, along with France and Britain, had earlier been co-sponsors of the Indian move, but after Beijing blocked it in December-end, India held consultations in January this year with the US, the UK and France to evolve a new strategy. 

It seems to have been decided then that the US will now move the proposal instead of India, highlighting the new strength of Indo-US ties. The Trump administration’s resolve to go after radical organisations has further aided New Delhi, but Beijing remains a firm backer of Islamabad due to its interests arising from huge Chinese investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“We have been informed of this development (China blocking the US move), and the matter has been taken up with the Chinese government,” MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

Tags: masood azhar, united nations, vikas swarup
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

