UP: Fire broke out at BRD hospital, principal’s office gutted

The medical college had hit headlines in Aug 2017 when 63 children, including infants, died within 4 days due to disrupted supply of oxygen.

Gorakhpur: A major fire broke out today at the state-run BRD Hospital, infamous for deaths of scores of children last year allegedly due to shortage of oxygen, fire department said.

No loss of life has been reported so far.

Three fire tenders were pressed to control the blaze that caused extensive damage to the principal's office and the adjacent record room situated in the hospital premises.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The medical college had hit the headlines in August last year when 63 children, including infants, died within a span of four days when the supply of oxygen was allegedly disrupted due to non-payment of dues to the vendor.