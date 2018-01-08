The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jan 08, 2018

India, All India

Rely on Arthashastra, Chanakya Niti to modernise armed forces: Bipin Rawat

Published : Jan 8, 2018
General Rawat also said, every arm and service was looking for upgrades as the future wars would be fought in more difficult circumstances.

General Rawat said that imports in defence technology needed to be lowered down as India should fight the next war with homemade solutions. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday called for modernisation of the armed forces, adding that the time has come to take cues from the 'Arthashastra' and 'Chanakya Niti'.

General Rawat also said that every arm and service was looking for upgrades as the future wars would be fought in more difficult circumstances.

Addressing a gathering at the Army Technology Seminar in Delhi, General Rawat said, "There is a huge requirement of modernisation of our armed forces, in every field. The future wars will be fought in difficult terrains and circumstances and we have to be prepared for them."

He further noted there would be proper utilisation of technology if the government assisted the armed forces.

"A good headway has been made in light weight bullet-proof material and fuel cell technology. The journey has begun and this must continue. We are confident that if we get support from industry, we will walk the extra mile to ensure that we utilise the technology they give us," he added.

General Rawat said that imports in defence technology needed to be lowered down as India should fight the next war with homemade solutions.

"We would like to gradually move away from imports (in defence technology), because for a nation like ours, the time has come to ensure that we fight the next war with homemade solutions," he added. 

