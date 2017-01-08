The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 08, 2017 | Last Update : 04:28 AM IST

India, All India

Note ban will lead to bigger, cleaner GDP, claims BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 2:48 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 2:48 am IST

The informal economy will now increasingly integrate with the formal one.

The newly-issued Rs 500 notes.
 The newly-issued Rs 500 notes.

New Delhi: Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the “historic” demonetisation decision and the “successful implementation”, the BJP on Saturday said the decision was taken to create an equitable and a strong India.

The party also accused the Opposition of trying to defame the government, and said the demonetisation was rolled out to empower the poor.

The party’s national executive, which concluded on Saturday, passed an economic resolution, which described the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 bank notes as a “bold step”.

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who moved the resolution, explained the objectives behind the government’s decision to demonetise the high value notes at the meet. Mr Jaitley said the government was “constantly tracking” the situation on the ground and doing their best to respond to problems being faced by people on a daily basis. Mr Jaitley also spoke about on the various initiatives taken by the government.

Expressing gratitude to people for putting their “faith  and trust” in the government’s demonetisation decision, the resolution said their “faith, patience and support” strengthened the government’s determination to weed out black money and fake currency rackets.

Briefing the media on the resolution and Mr Jaitley’s speech in a closed-door meeting, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the money deposited after the demonetisation drive will boost developmental projects.

“Black money has been deposited in banks. It has lost its anonymity.

The informal economy will now increasingly integrate with the formal one.

This will lead to higher revenues in the states and at the Centre. It will lead to bigger and cleaner GDP,” the resolution said.

The resolution said the demonetisation was necessary to eliminate the parallel economy, and for the smooth functioning of the GST in near future.

Tags: narendra modi, demonetisation, opposition, jaitley, gst

MOST POPULAR

1

Kite 2017: Festival to see remote-controlled kites in Hyderabad

2

In Beijing, environmental police to tackle pollution in 2017

3

Kylie smooches her beau Tyga while flaunting her booty

4

This smart cane will alert your family if you fall

5

The strongest, lightest material has been developed at MIT

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham