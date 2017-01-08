The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 08, 2017 | Last Update : 01:33 PM IST

India, All India

Desertion not to be decided on who left marital home first: HC

PTI
Published : Jan 8, 2017, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2017, 12:21 pm IST

The Delhi Court observed that desertion is not a withdrawal from a place but a repudiation of all obligations of marriage.

Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Delhi High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Desertion by a spouse is not to be decided merely on who left the matrimonial home first, as the conduct of one half of the married couple could force the other to live separately, the Delhi High Court said on Sunday.

A bench of Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Yogesh Khanna said desertion is "not a withdrawal from a place" but a repudiation of all obligations of marriage and the abandonment of one spouse by the other, without any reasonable cause or consent of the other.

It made the observation while setting aside the divorce granted to a husband by a family court on the ground of desertion by the wife, saying, "The record reveals the respondent (husband) rather had deserted the appellant (wife) and even today she has to fight for her maintenance,” adding that with the material available, it is clear that the wife had sufficient grounds to live separately.

"We are of the view that Judge, Family Court, Dwarka, has misread the evidence and though the appellant (wife) left the matrimonial home, she never wished to bring her marital ties permanently to an end," the bench observed.

While giving reasons for its decision, the high court said, "Desertion is not a withdrawal from a place, but from a state of things. It is repudiation by one of all obligations of marriage. It is the abandonment of one spouse by the other without any reasonable cause and without consent of other.”

It further commented that desertion cannot to be tested by merely ascertaining which party left the matrimonial home first. “If one spouse is forced by the conduct of the other to leave, the desertion could be by such conduct of other spouse and compelled to live separately," the bench said while allowing the wife's appeal challenging the divorce decree.

It said the family court judge was "so overawed" by the fact of the wife leaving the matrimonial home on September 6, 2003 without the husband's consent that he made it a basis for cruelty and desertion by her.

It also said that the family court judge "went wrong" by not giving "due weightage" to her unchallenged testimony that she was forced to leave the matrimonial home on January 25,

2002 and again on September 6, 2003, both times when she was pregnant, due to the conduct of her husband.

The high court also noted that the husband during his cross-examination had admitted that he had accused his wife of killing their son, who died hours after birth, and said that such conduct amounted to cruelty.

It also noted in its 12-page judgement that the husband's conduct of leaving his house on September 6, 2003 and not returning till his wife was taken away by her parents and that he filed a divorce petition within two days thereafter on a false ground, "shows the respect he had for his wife and the way he used to treat her".

Tags: divorce, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

After proposal at waterfall, couple drops ring in river

2

Wife refuses to give husband beedis, gets divorced by triple talaq

3

Baba Om refuses to relent after being evicted from Bigg Boss house

4

Kite 2017: Festival to see remote-controlled kites in Hyderabad

5

In Beijing, environmental police to tackle pollution in 2017

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham