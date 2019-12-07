Saturday, Dec 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 AM IST

India, All India

Thieves loot onion from shop in Odisha, leave other veggies

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Dec 7, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2019, 1:51 am IST

This apart, the miscreants have also looted seven other shops.

As prices of onions ho-ver around Rs 150 in many parts of the state, the vegetable seems to have become exquisite for thieves these days.
 As prices of onions ho-ver around Rs 150 in many parts of the state, the vegetable seems to have become exquisite for thieves these days.

BHUBANESWAR: As prices of onions ho-ver around Rs 150 in many parts of the state, the vegetable seems to have become exquisite for thieves these days.

A vegetable vendor of Raisunguda market, Karunakar Barik, in Cuttack district on Friday lodged a complaint at the Salipur police station alleging that onions weighing around 10 kg were stolen from his shop on Thursday night.

The miscreants broke into the shop late in the night. “Surprisingly, only onions were missing from the place, while other vegetables were still there,” said Mr Barik.

This apart, the miscreants have also looted seven other shops.

Tags: onions, raisunguda market

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Decide TN editor’s issue in 4 weeks, SC tells HC

Sources in Ecuador said Nityananda had recently visited the country “as a tourist”.

Nithyananda was here, but denied asylum: Ecuador

(Representational Image)

2 steal rifles from Army Cantt in MP

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates a sculpture at a beach in Puri to commend the Hyderabad Police for its action against the four gangrape accused on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Bloodlust reigns as pride on social media

MOST POPULAR

1

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

2

Samsung Galaxy S11 feature will be envy of entire smartphone industry

3

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 aka Galaxy Buds+ coming soon

4

OnePlus offers massive discounts on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T; grab it now

5

One 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12s and one 6.7-inch iPhone 12 incoming

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham