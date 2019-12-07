Thieves loot onion from shop in Odisha, leave other veggies

This apart, the miscreants have also looted seven other shops.

BHUBANESWAR: As prices of onions ho-ver around Rs 150 in many parts of the state, the vegetable seems to have become exquisite for thieves these days.

A vegetable vendor of Raisunguda market, Karunakar Barik, in Cuttack district on Friday lodged a complaint at the Salipur police station alleging that onions weighing around 10 kg were stolen from his shop on Thursday night.

The miscreants broke into the shop late in the night. “Surprisingly, only onions were missing from the place, while other vegetables were still there,” said Mr Barik.

This apart, the miscreants have also looted seven other shops.