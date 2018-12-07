The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 07:38 PM IST

India, All India

There shouldn't be any fiddling with J&K's constitutional status: Mehbooba Mufti

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 7:21 pm IST

We respect governor, but why is he intruding on democratic space? Seems there is hidden agenda, which I hope he won't be part of, she said.

The former chief minister warned of an agitation if the state administration, headed by Malik, accords divisional status to Ladakh region, while ignoring Pir Panjal and Chenab valley. (Photo: ANI)
 The former chief minister warned of an agitation if the state administration, headed by Malik, accords divisional status to Ladakh region, while ignoring Pir Panjal and Chenab valley. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said there should be no meddling with the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir till a popular government takes power.

Mehbooba said there seemed to a "hidden agenda" behind the decisions to treat Jammu and Kashmir Bank as a PSU, changing procedures of state subject rules, revoking Roshni scheme and reports of changing Juvenile (Justice) Act. 

"We respect the governor (S P Malik), (but) why is he encroaching upon the democratic space? There is no emergency on these issues. They can happen after elections when a new government is formed. It seems that there is perhaps someone's hidden agenda, which I hope the governor will not be a part of... There should be no fiddling with the constitutional status of the state," Mehbooba told reporters here. 

"Unfortunately, the governor's team does not advise him well, otherwise they would not have taken such decisions which have to be revoked later. Such decisions should be left to a popular government," she said. 

The former chief minister warned of an agitation if the state administration, headed by Malik, accords divisional status to Ladakh region, while ignoring Pir Panjal and Chenab valley. 

"There are reports that the governor's administration will accord a divisional status to Ladakh. We are not against it. I request the governor and I hope all parties like the National Conference, Congress and others come together on this and demand that if you are giving Ladakh a divisional status, then Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley should also get it." 

"If the governor decides to grant divisional status to Ladakh, then Chenab valley and Pir Panjal should also get it, otherwise we will be forced to agitate peacefully and I will talk to other parties also on this," Mehbooba said. 

The PDP president said like Ladakh, Pir Panjal and Chenab valley are also far flung areas of the state and such a decision could establish good governance in these areas. 

"So many decisions have been taken or orders have been passed since the governor's rule was implemented in the state which are against the interests of Jammu and Kashmir. We were hopeful that the governor, who was a politician, would understand the sensitivities of J&K and will be cautious rather over cautious, but, unfortunately, every day one or the other order comes out which creates insecurity among the people," she said. 

Asked about former finance minister Haseeb Drabu quitting the PDP, Mehbooba said people come and go at the time of elections. 

"Though I regret Drabu's decision to quit the party, he has his own thinking and I wish him all the best," she added.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, j&k government, satya pal malik
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Anker SoundCore Sport XL review: The Sport just got a whole lot bigger

2

Skullcandy Venue review: Noise-cancellation for everyone

3

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

4

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

5

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham