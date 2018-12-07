The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

India, All India

Screening of ‘Kedarnath’ banned in 7 districts of Uttarakhand

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 1:11 pm IST

The districts where the film has been banned include Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri and Almora.

There will be no screening of the film in seven districts of the state where Hindu outfits have protested against the film burning effigies of film-makers, ADG (law and order) Ashok Kumar told PTI on Friday. (Photo: YouTube/ RSVP movies)
 There will be no screening of the film in seven districts of the state where Hindu outfits have protested against the film burning effigies of film-makers, ADG (law and order) Ashok Kumar told PTI on Friday. (Photo: YouTube/ RSVP movies)

Dehradun: A ban has been imposed on the screening of the film ‘Kedarnath’ in seven districts of Uttarakhand in view of protests by Hindu outfits, a senior official said on Friday.

The decision has been taken by District Magistrates concerned in view of the situation prevailing in their areas, ADG (law and order) Ashok Kumar told PTI on Friday.

There will be no screening of the film in seven districts of the state where Hindu outfits have protested against the film burning effigies of film-makers, he said.

The districts where the film has been banned include Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri and Almora, the ADG said.

The district magistrates of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar had on Thursday imposed a ban on the screening of the film.

Set against the backdrop of the 2013 deluge, the film, which depicts the love story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu girl on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath, released on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan portray the lead characters in the movie.

Those seeking a ban on the film accused it of hurting Hindu sentiments and alleged that it was promoting love jihad.

Tags: kedarnath, sushant singh rajput, sara ali khan
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

MOST POPULAR

1

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

2

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

3

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

4

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

5

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham