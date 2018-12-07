The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:50 PM IST

India, All India

Disappointed as my name is missing from voters’ list: Jwala Gutta

PTI
Published : Dec 7, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2018, 3:30 pm IST

If the names are deleted, the concerned persons should definitely be informed, Jwala Gutta said.

Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta sought to know why her name was deleted as she has been residing at the same residence for the past 12 years. (Photo: ANI)
 Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta sought to know why her name was deleted as she has been residing at the same residence for the past 12 years. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Ace shuttler Jwala Gutta was disappointed on Friday, as she could not vote in the Telangana Assembly polls after her name was allegedly missing in the voters' list.

"I had checked (name) and then only went today (to vote) and my name was missing. My point is, my father and sister's names have been missing since the time we checked online," the badminton star said in a video message on twitter.

 

 

She sought to know why her name was deleted as she has been residing at the same residence for the past 12 years.

If the names are deleted, the concerned persons should definitely be informed, she said.

Gutta said her mother was, however, able to vote.

Her father Kranti Gutta told PTI that Jwala's name was found in the voters' list around one month ago.

He claimed his attempt to enrol online as a voter was not successful.

The concerned polling station is in Banjara Hills in the city, he said.

Jwala Gutta has won several medals, including in the Commonwealth Games.

Tags: jwala gutta, telangana assembly election 2018
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Anker SoundCore Sport XL review: The Sport just got a whole lot bigger

2

Skullcandy Venue review: Noise-cancellation for everyone

3

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

4

Samsung launches Galaxy Note9, S9+ in limited-edition Alpine White, Polaris Blue

5

Facebook announces new update for Messenger Lite Android

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham