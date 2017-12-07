The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 07, 2017 | Last Update : 11:24 AM IST

India, All India

Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple, claims BJP leader

ANI
Published : Dec 7, 2017, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2017, 11:11 am IST

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar says there were about 6,000 places that were broken down by Mughal emperors.

Katiyar also targeted the Congress and Kapil Sibal, for representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the ongoing long-standing Ayodhya dispute at Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Katiyar also targeted the Congress and Kapil Sibal, for representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the ongoing long-standing Ayodhya dispute at Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday claimed that Delhi's Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar said, "There were about 6000 places that were broken down by the Mughal emperors. Delhi's Jama Masjid was originally Jamuna Devi temple, similarly Taj Mahal was Tejo Mahalaya."

"Our religious places were targeted by Muslim but we have asked Ram Janambhumi, Baba Biswanath mandir in Kashi and Krishna janambhumi in Mathura. As of now we only want that Ram Temple should be built on Ram Janmbhoomi," added Katiyar.

Katiyar also targeted the Congress and Kapil Sibal, for representing the Sunni Waqf Board in the ongoing long-standing Ayodhya dispute at Supreme Court.

However, Sibal on Wednesday refuted the allegations.

"Congress wants to build a mosque at that place but we will not let that happen. If congress continues their efforts to build a mosque then we would charge to other 6000 places of religious importance," said Katiyar.

Sibal on Tuesday demanded for the next hearing in the case to be held only in July 2019 after the completion of the next Lok Sabha polls, citing political ramifications. This statement by the Congress leader has created uproar in the political scenario of the entire country.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred hearing in the case for February 8, 2018.

Tags: bjp, ram janambhumi, kapil sibal, sunni waqf board, ayodhya dispute
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 7X review: An 'Honor'able mention

2

Cruel man from China beats dog to death, says he'll eat it in shocking footage

3

Long-term marijuana users get mysterious illness; causes severe vomiting

4

National Sports Code ensuring transparency to be introduced soon: Rajyavardhan Rathore

5

Ali Abbas Zafar spills Salman Khan's fitness secret for Tiger Zinda Hai

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham