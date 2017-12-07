The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:50 AM IST

India, All India

Chief tells Army: Don’t talk about politics, women

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 7, 2017, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2017, 3:46 am IST

Rawat said in his address at the United Services Institution’s annual lecture on national security on Wednesday.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)
 Army Chief Bipin Rawat (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a candid admission that in recent times politics is making an unwanted appearance in the military, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Wednesday sought a return to the “good old days” when “women and politics were never discussed” in the military.

“The military should be somehow kept out of politics. Of late, we have been seeing that politicisation of the military has been taking place. I think we operate in a very secular environment. We have a very vibrant democracy where the military should stay far away from the polity,” Gen. Rawat said in his address at the United Services Institution’s annual lecture on national security on Wednesday.

“Whenever an issue linking any military establishment or military personnel with a political entity comes in... that is best avoided,” he said, adding that the military performs best when it doesn’t get into the political affairs of the country.

Known not to mince words or hold his punches back, Gen. Rawat may well have been mouthing Chinese military philosopher Sun Tzu’s famous deceptive war strategies as he appeared to solicit the Indian media’s help to deceive the enemy into thinking what is not.

Admitting that while the purpose of the media is to come out with the truth, to highlight the truth and to keep the citizenry informed, Gen. Rawat said: “At times there may be a requirement to spread some disinformation, spread some half-truths... Surprise and deception require a lot of disinformation... This is one area where I think the military needs to move forward.”

“For this, it is important that we have all the media channels on board so that they appreciate what is the purpose of the information that is being communicated... not all of which will be usable... some of it will be disinformation which is being spread across for the purpose of deception... so there the media has to understand why half-truths (are) being informed to them and why the military insists on the publication of half-truths... it is for the purpose of surprise and disinformation”.

“That is what the media has to understand and support the armed forces in ensuring the surprise and deception package of the military makes headway... this is one issue which we are addressing but we will need the support of the media in this,” he said.

On Sunday, the Army Chief’s extensive details about a cross-border surgical strike on June 15, 2015 by the Army’s special forces against NSCN(K) militant hideouts in Myanmar caused the government’s security mandarins to squirm in embarrassment as the Centre is yet to officially acknowledge the cross-border raid in Myanmar due to diplomatic reasons.

Tags: bipin rawat, surgical strike, nscn (k) militant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cruel man from China beats dog to death, says he'll eat it in shocking footage

2

Long-term marijuana users get mysterious illness; causes severe vomiting

3

National Sports Code ensuring transparency to be introduced soon: Rajyavardhan Rathore

4

Ali Abbas Zafar spills Salman Khan's fitness secret for Tiger Zinda Hai

5

Hugh Jackman reveals why he turned down James Bond film offer

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham