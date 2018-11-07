The Asian Age | News

India, Pakistan troops exchange Diwali sweets at Wagah Border

ANI
Published : Nov 7, 2018, 2:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2018, 2:13 pm IST

Earlier, the two sides had exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and India's 72nd Independence Day.

Attari-Wagah (Punjab): The troops at the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets at the Wagah Border in Punjab on the occasion of Diwali.

As a goodwill gesture, the BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchange pleasantries with each other every year on the national and religious festivals of the two countries, like Republic Day, Independence Day, Eid and Diwali, despite cross-border tensions.

However, there was no exchange of greetings on Republic Day this year due to rising incidents of ceasefire violations and border tension.

The tradition of exchanging sweets had briefly come to halt in 2016 in the wake of an attack on Indian Amry camp in Uri.

