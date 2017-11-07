The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Chief Masood Azhar’s nephew among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: JeM

ANI
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 10:16 am IST

The JeM spokesman identified Masood Azhar's nephew as commander Talha Rasheed.

The terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad confirmed that 3 terrorists who were gunned down by the security forces on Monday in an encounter in Pulwama of J&K included Maulana Masood Azhar's nephew and outfit's divisional commander. (Photo: File | PTI)
Pulwama (J&K): The terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on Tuesday confirmed that three terrorists who were gunned down by the security forces on Monday in an encounter in Pulwama district's Aglar Kandi village of Jammu and Kashmir included Maulana Masood Azhar's nephew and outfit's divisional commander.

"Three militants killed during an encounter at Kandi Aglar village of Pulwama district includes nephew of Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar and outfit's divisional commander," a JeM spokesman told in a statement.

He said two other terrorists who were killed in the encounter include Divisional Commander Muhammad Bhai, a non-local Waseem, a resident of Drubgam, Pulwama.

Meanwhile, one security personnel Lance Naik Vrahma Pal Singh lost his life in Monday's encounter.

A civilian was also got injured in the gunfight.

Two AK-47s and a pistol were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Troops of 182 battalion and 183 battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were carrying out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the region, when the encounter broke out.

