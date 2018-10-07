The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 07, 2018 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, All India

Thick blanket of security in J&K as local body polls begin tomorrow

PTI
Published : Oct 7, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2018, 9:50 am IST

Security forces have also intensified vehicle checking, frisking and area domination in the city in the run-up to the polls.

Most of the candidates have been taken to secure locations and some have been given a security cover. (Photo: File)
 Most of the candidates have been taken to secure locations and some have been given a security cover. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Security forces have intensified checking and area domination as part of an elaborate plan to provide a sense of security for the smooth conduct of local body polls in the Kashmir Valley, officials said Sunday.

The first phase of the local body polls begins on Monday.

"An elaborate security plan has been put in place for the smooth conduct of the polls," a senior police official said.

He added security forces have intensified vehicle checking, frisking and area domination in the city as well as in the other areas of the valley in the run-up to the polls.

Many check-points have been placed in the city where vehicles are being checked. Sniffer dogs are also being used to check vehicles. We are making sure that no untoward incident happens, he said.

The official said while providing a secure atmosphere for the polls was a challenge, there is a good synergy between various security agencies and several steps have been taken to provide a general sense of security in the valley.

We are providing cluster security. Most of the candidates have been taken to secure locations and some have been given a security cover. The areas are being made safe through operations and increased presence of forces as well as through area domination, the official said.

He said deployment of forces has been worked out and sensitive areas have been taken care of. The official said polling booths have been secured and a thick layer of security has been thrown around them.

The focus is to keep troublemakers at bay so that there is no untoward incident and people come out to vote without any fear, he said.

Inspector General of CRPF, Kashmir, Ravideep Singh Sahi said the "environment" in the entire Kashmir Valley is under control and the endeavour is to create a sense of security so that the people come out to vote.

We have made elaborate arrangements for the security. Whatever force was required for the elections, has come and they are being deployed. They have been here for some time and they are adequately familiarised with the area. We have started area domination, check-points have been installed in various areas and we are working in close coordination with the police and army, Singh said.

He said operations were being conducted to arrest trouble mongers so that a secure environment is provided to the people.

We have made adequate arrangements for the security of the candidates, their personal security as well as the accommodation arrangements, we have an elaborate plan for that, the IG CRPF said.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday took a detailed review of the security situation in the state ahead of the first phase of the municipal elections.

The meeting was attended by Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhat, and top officials from police, CRPF and civil administration.

Tags: j&k local body polls, j&k police, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

2

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

3

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

4

Online bullying — A serious problem: Poll

5

Holy Cow! A $100K meteorite was being used as a doorstop rock

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham