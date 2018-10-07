Amarinder Singh accuses Pakistan of flooding Punjab with drugs

Mr. Singh said that in both these cases the intended destination of the narcotic substances was Punjab.

New Delhi: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan charging the neighbouring country of flooding his state with drugs. He further added that the intention of Pakistan was to ensure the rise of addiction in the state to force drop their enrolment in the Indian Army.

Speaking at an event Mr. Singh said, “We have had an influx of drugs, which has started to grow in recent years. It is at a critical point and we have cracked down hard on this. Pakistan has a long-term plan of destroying our youth. They are trying to demolish the youth along the border.” He further added that if young men along India’s borders are not fit, it will affect enrolment in the Army.

Alluding to recent seizures made by enforcement agencies of hundreds of kilograms of heroin at Gujarat’s Mandvi port and in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri. Mr. Singh said that in both these cases the intended destination of the narcotic substances was Punjab.

He said the state and Central agencies have identified a few big illegal drug operators and were going after them. In the long run, Mr Singh said he was convinced that Pakistan’s game plan was to “demolish” the youth in the country’s northern belt which sends nearly two-thirds of all soldiers in the army. He said his government had cracked down on drugs business.