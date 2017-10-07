UP: 4 men gangrape woman at gunpoint in front of husband, child

The four accused pulled the victim off a bike, dragged her to a nearby sugarcane field and took turns to rape her.

The victim said, "They constantly threatened to kill my child, also tied and beat up my husband". (Photo: File/Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: In yet another incident of crime against women, a 25-year-old lady was allegedly gangraped by four men at gunpoint on Friday, in front of her husband and child in Muzaffarnagar.

The four accused pulled her off the bike and dragged her to a nearby sugarcane field and took turns to rape her.

They also threatened her and her husband against disclosing the incident to anyone.

Speaking to ANI, the victim said, "Four men dragged me to a sugarcane farm and raped me. They constantly threatened to kill my child, also tied and beat up my husband".

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Sehdev stated, "The incident happened when the woman was returning from a village with her husband and three-month-old child on a motorbike. An FIR has been registered in this case; medical examination of both the victim and her husband is being done; also investigation is underway".

The accused are on the run and yet to be identified.