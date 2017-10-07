Modi starts his 2-day Gujarat visit, reaches Jamnagar today

Modi will start his visit with a special puja and darshan at Lord Dwarikadheesh Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Jamnagar for his 2-days visit to Gujarat. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Jamnagar for his two-day visit to Gujarat, on Saturday.

Modi will start his visit with a special puja and darshan at Lord Dwarikadheesh Temple.

At Dwarka, he will lay the foundation stone for a four-lane cable-stayed signature bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka to be built at a cost of Rs 962 crore.

Other projects for which foundation stone will be laid include four-laning of 116.24 kilometers of Porbandar-Dwarka section of NH-51 and four-laning of 93.56 km of Gadu-Porbandar section of NH-51.

The Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Dwarka.

From Dwarka, the Prime Minister will go to Hirasar in Rajkot district where he will lay the foundation stone for a Greenfield airport.

Prime Minster Modi will also lay foundation stone in Chotila for six-laning of 201-kilometer Ahmedabad-Rajkot section of NH-47 at a cost of Rs. 2,893 crore.

He will dedicate a fully automatic milk processing and packaging plant and a drinking water distribution pipeline for Joravarnagar and Ratanpur area of Surendranagar. The Prime Minister will address a public meeting there as well.

He will then proceed to capital city Gandhinagar where he will dedicate the newly-constructed building of IIT Gandhinagar, and launch the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA).

The Abhiyan is aimed at imparting digital literacy to citizens in rural areas, and provide access to information, knowledge, education, and healthcare.

On day 2, Modi will visit his birthplace Vadnagar in Mehasana district. He will then inaugurate a medical college and hospital having the total bed capacity of 650.

He will also launch the Intensified Mission Indradhanush, to accelerate progress towards the goal of full immunization coverage. The mission will provide greater focus on urban areas and other pockets of low immunization coverage.

The Prime Minister will also distribute e-tablets to health workers to mark the launch of ImTeCHO (Innovative mobile-phone Technology for Community Health Operations).

ImTeCHO is aimed at improving the performance of community health workers ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) through better supervision, support and motivation for increasing coverage of proven maternal, newborn and child health interventions among resource-poor settings in India.

The same afternoon, the prime minister will reach Bharuch and lay the foundation stone for Bhadbhut Barrage, to be built over the Narmada River.

He will also flag off the Antyodaya Express between Udhna (Surat, Gujarat), and Jaynagar (Bihar).

Modi will also unveil plaques to mark the laying of foundation stone, and the inauguration of various plants of Gujarat Narmada Fertilizer Corporation. He will also address a public meeting there before returning to Delhi.