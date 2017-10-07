The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 07, 2017 | Last Update : 01:49 PM IST

India, All India

Diwali has come early due to decisions made in GST Council: Narendra Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 7, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2017, 1:35 pm IST

PM said the countrymen want the fruits of development to reach them. Nobody wants their children to live in poverty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government will provide loans to fishermen on less interest rates to help them buy bigger boats. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government will provide loans to fishermen on less interest rates to help them buy bigger boats. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Dwarka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Diwali has come early this year after his government made few of the important changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Addressing an event at Dwarka, the Prime Minister said, "Diwali has come early for our citizens due to the decisions taken in the GST Council."

He further said, "We had said we will study all aspects relating to GST for 3 months, including the shortcomings. And thus, the decisions were taken with consensus at the GST council."

With people extending support to government policies, Modi said, "When there is trust in a government and when policies are made with best intentions, it is natural for people to support us for the best interests of the nation."

The PM further said, "The common citizen of India wants the fruits of development to reach him or her. Nobody wants their children to live in poverty."

He said, his government wants to help people fulfil that dream and want to fight poverty.

With more of foreign investments coming to India after his government came to power in 2014, Modi said, "The world's attention is being drawn to India. People are coming to invest here (India). All this will bring opportunities for the people of India."

The PM said he sees Gujarat contributing actively to the development of the country and congratulated the state government for its contributions.

Modi also said that his government is taking steps to ensure greater income for the farmers.

The Prime Minister said that the government will provide loans to fishermen on less interest rates to help them buy bigger boats.

He said, "To make life of our fishermen better we have to empower them, government will give them loans on less interest so they can buy bigger boats."

Modi who is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, will lay foundation stones and inaugurate a number of projects.

He will also visit Vadnagar, his birth place, for the first time since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014.

Modi's trip began with a visit to Dwarkadheesh Temple.

During his two-day tour, the Prime Minister is expected to address as many as six public meetings launching various schemes and projects at five places in three regions of the state.

Following his prayers at Dwarkadheesh, Modi laid the foundation stone of a four-lane cable-stayed sea-link bridge between coastal town of Okha and Bet Dwarka Island. It was a link between old and new Dwarka.

The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of central double span cable-stayed portion, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 962.43 crore.

Thousand of pilgrims visit Dwarka, temple town of Lord Krishna, throng to Bet Dwarka.

The PM termed that the bridge would benefit the people of Bet Dwarka and devotees.

The four-lane 27.20 metre wide bridge will have 2.50 metre wide footpaths on each side. Solar panels installed on the roof of footpath will produce 1 MW power for street lights on the bridge, officials said.

At present, devotees visiting the Shri Dwarkadhishji temple at Bet Dwarka can travel only during the day by ferry.

Once the bridge is constructed, they can travel any time of the day.

Tags: gst council meet, narendra modi, goods and services tax, 2-day gujarat visit
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

2

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

3

Tinder rolls out 'Reactions' for intercative dating

4

Which is better — Apple iPhone X vs Google Pixel 2?

5

Moon once had an atmosphere: NASA study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham