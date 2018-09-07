The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 07, 2018 | Last Update : 06:08 PM IST

India, All India

Bandh against SC/ST Act amendment a BJP conspiracy: Mayawati

PTI
Published : Sep 7, 2018, 6:06 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2018, 6:06 pm IST

Mayawati said the BJP is supporting such agitations to divert people's attention from 'burning' issues such as fuel price hike.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that people from upper castes were given equal opportunities in jobs and employment when her party was in power in the state. (Photo: File)
 The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that people from upper castes were given equal opportunities in jobs and employment when her party was in power in the state. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati Friday dubbed the 'Bharat Bandh' called by some upper caste-OBC groups against the SC/ST Act as an "electoral conspiracy" of the BJP to divide people on caste lines ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement issued here, she said the Bharatiya Janata Party is supporting such agitations to divert people's attention from "burning" issues such as fuel price hike.

She claimed that the law to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was never misused when the Bahujan Samaj Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh. 

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that people from upper castes were given equal opportunities in jobs and employment when her party was in power in the state. 

"The BJP and the RSS are indulging in divisive politics as part of which agitations are being organised, especially in the BJP-ruled states, to oppose the amendments to the SC ST Act . It is nothing but an electoral conspiracy sponsored by the RSS and the BJP," she said in the statement.

Some organisation had Thursday called the one-day bandh to protest against the amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

Parliament had passed the amendment bill last month, overturning the Supreme Court order barring arrests without a preliminary inquiry to avoid false implication of innocent persons under the Act.

Tags: bharat bandh, sc/st act, mayawati, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

2

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

3

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

4

Watch: Delhi hotel staff break into jig after top court legalises gay sex

5

Karisma bonds with Shweta, but did Abhishek ignore her in front of Aishwarya?

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Salman Khan launched the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ in style at a grand event in Goa on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman launches Bigg Boss 12 in trademark style, 1st 'Vichitra Jodi' revealed

B-Town celebrities celebrated the occasion of Janmashtami in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janmashtami: Gauri joins SRK, AbRam as they break Matki, Varun, others enjoy

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur have gone for a vacation to Maldives, with pictures going viral on Instagram.

Kareena with sleepy Taimur, goofy Saif as they enjoy their Maldives holiday

Stree stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao hosted a special bash of their film in Mumbai. Check out the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Rajkummar, Shraddha and the team enjoy positive response to ‘Stree’

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham