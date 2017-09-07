The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 07, 2017

India, All India

NIA raids Hurriyat leader Agha Syed Hassan's home over terror funding

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 7, 2017, 11:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2017, 11:53 am IST

The raid comes a day after Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik said they will ask NIA to arrest them.

The National Investigation Agency raided the residence of Hurriyat (G) leader Agha Syed Hassan in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The National Investigation Agency raided the residence of Hurriyat (G) leader Agha Syed Hassan in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided the residence of Hurriyat (G) leader Agha Syed Hassan in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The raid was carried a day after key Kashmiri separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said they will fly to Delhi on Saturday and ask NIA to arrest them.

The investigating agency, on Wednesday, conducted raids at 11 locations in Srinagar and five in Delhi.

The NIA had on Tuesday arrested two alleged ‘ringleaders’ of stone-pelters, including a freelance press photographer from south of the Valley. The sources said that the raids in central Srinagar were conducted on Wednesday based on inputs obtained during investigation.

The agency has been probing alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in Kashmir Valley after a national TV channel in May, in a sting operation, showed three separatist leaders admitting on camera that they had received funding from Pakistan.

Tags: national investigation agency, hurriyat leaders, agha syed hassan, mirwaiz umar farooq, syed ali shah geelani
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

