The injured were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital.

Most of the victims are labourers from West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Mumbai: Six workers have been killed and another 11 injured in an explosion of three gas cylinders at an under-construction, 13-storeyed Prarthana building, near Juhu in Mumbai.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital . So far, the reason of the fire is not known.

Most of the victims are labourers from West Bengal . The situation is under control now.

The fire-fighters have rescued 17 people from the blaze.