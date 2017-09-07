The Asian Age | News

Gaya road rage: Ex-JD-U leader’s son gets life term

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 7, 2017, 3:40 am IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2017, 5:57 am IST

Accused Rocky Yadav at Gaya court after being convicted in Aditya Sachdeva murder case in Gaya. (Photo: PTI/File)
Patna: The Gaya district court on Wednesday sentenced Rocky Yadav and two others to life imprisonment for murdering a teenage student Aditya Sachdeva in the infamous road rage case.

According to the public prosecutor, all three have been convicted under Section 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC for the fatal murder of Aditya Sachdeva. Rocky’s father, Bindi Yadav, was convicted under Section 212 and 177 of the IPC for “concealment of facts and misleading the court”.

“The entire family is satisfied, we are thankful to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who had assured us justice in the case,” Aditya’s mother, Chand Sachdeva, told reporters in Gaya.

The court had on August 31 pronounced Rocky Yadav and others guilty of murdering Aditya. Rocky Yadav, the son of suspended JD(U) MLC Manorama Devi, had killed Aditya for overtaking his SUV on the outskirts of Gaya on May 7 last year.

According to police reports, Aditya and four of his friends were returning home from Bodh Gaya when the incident occurred. He died on the spot after Rocky shot him in the head.

Sources said the autopsy report of Aditya confirmed that his vertebrae were found fractured and he died due to brain injury.

The police later found that the bullet which killed Aditya was fired from Rocky’s pistol. According to Gaya public prosecutor Sartaj Ali Khan, “the probe in the case was carried out in a scientific manner”.

Rocky Yadav had surrendered in the court on October 29, 2016, a day after the Supreme Court stayed the bail granted to him by the Patna high court. The Supreme Court had fixed September 5, 2017, as the deadline for the trial in the case.

The state government had set up a special investigating team to look into the case. Rocky Yadav was arrested on May 10 last year from his father’s factory situated near Bodh Gaya.

The police had also arrested his father and the bodyguard who was with him during the incident. His mother, Manorama Devi, was suspended from the JD(U) for misleading the police during the investigation.

