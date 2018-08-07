Modi govt not making enough efforts for upliftment of Dalits: Mayawati

Former UP CM said that the backward classes of the country are not getting the benefits of reservation in education institutions and jobs.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday expressed anger against the Narendra Modi-led government, saying they are not making enough efforts for upliftment of Dalits in society.

Speaking to media, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the backward classes of the country are not getting the benefits of reservation in education institutions and jobs. She also criticised the Dalit ministers who owe allegiance to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Over the last four years, the central government has done nothing to support Dalits and other backward classes. Even in government jobs and education institutions, people are not getting benefits and are highly dissatisfied with the working of this government," said Mayawati.

Further taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government, Mayawati accused the Centre of appeasing the backward classes through some of its recent moves.

"As the elections are nearing in several states, the BJP is under immense pressure. In order to win the mandate in the upcoming polls, the Centre restored the SC/ST Atrocity Law and has taken up the issue of making National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) an autonomous body yesterday," she said.

The Lok Sabha, on Monday, unanimously passed the law with provisions for stricter guidelines, like no bail for anyone accused of atrocities on SC/STs and non requirement of an inquiry for registering a criminal case and beginning a probe.

The BSP chief also urged the government to promulgate a law that can provide reservation to the upper caste poor on the basis of economic conditions.

"I request the Centre to provide atleast 18 per cent or more reservation to upper caste poor for their development. For the past few decades, the BSP has been demanding that along with upper class poor, minority religious groups like Muslims should also be brought under the reservation," said Mayawati.