The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

India, All India

Modi govt not making enough efforts for upliftment of Dalits: Mayawati

ANI
Published : Aug 7, 2018, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2018, 2:28 pm IST

Former UP CM said that the backward classes of the country are not getting the benefits of reservation in education institutions and jobs.

'Over the last four years, the central government has done nothing to support Dalits and other backward classes. Even in government jobs and education institutions, people are not getting benefits and are highly dissatisfied with the working of this government,' said Mayawati. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 'Over the last four years, the central government has done nothing to support Dalits and other backward classes. Even in government jobs and education institutions, people are not getting benefits and are highly dissatisfied with the working of this government,' said Mayawati. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday expressed anger against the Narendra Modi-led government, saying they are not making enough efforts for upliftment of Dalits in society.

Speaking to media, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the backward classes of the country are not getting the benefits of reservation in education institutions and jobs. She also criticised the Dalit ministers who owe allegiance to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Over the last four years, the central government has done nothing to support Dalits and other backward classes. Even in government jobs and education institutions, people are not getting benefits and are highly dissatisfied with the working of this government," said Mayawati.

Further taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government, Mayawati accused the Centre of appeasing the backward classes through some of its recent moves.

"As the elections are nearing in several states, the BJP is under immense pressure. In order to win the mandate in the upcoming polls, the Centre restored the SC/ST Atrocity Law and has taken up the issue of making National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) an autonomous body yesterday," she said.

The Lok Sabha, on Monday, unanimously passed the law with provisions for stricter guidelines, like no bail for anyone accused of atrocities on SC/STs and non requirement of an inquiry for registering a criminal case and beginning a probe.

The BSP chief also urged the government to promulgate a law that can provide reservation to the upper caste poor on the basis of economic conditions.

"I request the Centre to provide atleast 18 per cent or more reservation to upper caste poor for their development. For the past few decades, the BSP has been demanding that along with upper class poor, minority religious groups like Muslims should also be brought under the reservation," said Mayawati.

Tags: mayawati, bsp, bjp, modi government, dalit community
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

2

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

3

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

4

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

5

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham