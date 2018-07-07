The Asian Age | News



J&K: Teenage girl among 3 killed during clashes with security forces in Kulgam

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jul 7, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2018, 2:42 pm IST

Security forces clashed with stone-pelting protesters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Three civilians died after security forces opened fire on Saturday. (Representational Image)
Srinagar: A teenage girl was among the three civilians killed in firing by security forces during clashes with stone-pelting protesters in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to reports, the girl has been identified as Andleeb and the other two civilians were Shakir Ahmed Khanday and Irshad Majeed.

The civilians died of their injuries in hospitals after clashes in Redwani village broke out where the Army was on a survey. 

People said the Army opened fire when unidentified young men pelted stones at a patrol.

Police said security forces were used to disperse the protestors in which three people died.

Following the killings of civilians, protesters blocked roads in different parts of south Kashmir and Internet was suspended in the region.

