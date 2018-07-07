New agency to conduct JEE Main, NEET exams twice from 2019

NEET will be conducted in February and May, JEE exams will take place in January and April.

New Delhi: In a good news for engineering and medical aspirants, the national level engineering and medical entrance examinations - JEE Main and NEET - will be held twice a year from 2019 in online mode.

The announcement was made by Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar in a press conference in New Delhi today.

These competitive exams will be held on multiple dates, the minister added.

While National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) will be conducted in February and May, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exams will take place in January and April.

Newly constituted examination conduction agency, National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET, JEE, NET exams, the Union minister said.

National Testing Agency to conduct NEET, JEE, UGC NET and CMAT exams from now on, the exams will be computer-based. The exams to be conducted on multiple dates. NEET & JEE exams to be conducted 2 times in a year, JEE in Jan & Apr & NEET in Feb and May: Union Minister P Javadekar pic.twitter.com/gJEOYmkk1Z — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently the nodal agency responsible for organising JEE Main and NEET examinations.

According to Javadekar, students can appear for NEET twice a year and the best score will be considered for admissions.

The minister said that the syllabus and other formalities of the examinations will remain same.