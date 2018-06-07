Yogi Adityanath dials Ramdev on Noida food park issues

The food park will create 10,000 jobs while catering to domestic and international markets.

Lucknow: After yoga guru Ramdev threatened to withdraw his Rs 6,000 crore Patanjali Food and Herbal Park project from Noida, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to him on Wednesday to resolve land allotment issues that were also brought to the notice of the PMO.

Industrial development minister Satish Mahana said, “Land was allotted under name of Patanjali Ayurveda but later they wanted it under Patanjali Food. There is no need to sign another MoU. It’ll be brought before Cabinet.”

The food park will create 10,000 jobs while catering to domestic and international markets.