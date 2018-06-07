The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

India, All India

Vatican, church trying to destablise Modi govt: VHP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 5:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 5:44 am IST

VHP says churches are ‘contract killers, slams Archbishop’s letter.

The VHP leader said what was mentioned in the letter were not the church's view-point but a “conspiracy to install governments which can run on the directions of the Vatican.
 The VHP leader said what was mentioned in the letter were not the church's view-point but a “conspiracy to install governments which can run on the directions of the Vatican.

New Delhi: Accusing the churches in India of conspiring with the Vatican as “contract killers to destabilise elected governments” and prop up the “puppet” ones, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday asserted that India's Constitution is in danger because of the attacking political stand of the church and its agenda of religious conversions.  

After a recent letter by Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto's letter stating Constitution is under threat created a massive controversy, another letter by the Archbishop of Goa and Daman Father Filipe Neri Ferrao on Monday to churches saying that the Constitution is in danger and most people are living in insecurity further fuelled the controversy.

Reacting sharply to these letters, VHP joint-general secretary Surendra Jain alleged that “it is now amply clear that the churches in India are in collusion with the Vatican and is trying to create an atmosphere of distrust against the present government...On the contrary, Constitution of India is in danger because of the attacking political stand of the church and its agenda of religious conversions.”

The VHP leader said what was mentioned in the letter were not the church's view-point but a “conspiracy to install governments which can run on the directions of the Vatican.

Like the award-wapsi gang, the church too is acting like a contract killer to destabilise the elected governments,” referring to a group of artists and academicians returning government awards in protest of perceived intolerance.

He further said that the Vatican not only denigrates the Hindus all over the world but also India as a nation and the Indian churches are acting as puppets in their hands.

“The same church remains a mute spectator when emergency was imposed in the country, Kashmiri Hindus were brutally killed in the valley and Sikhs were butchered in the 1984 riots. For the Church, these events do not put the Constitution in danger,” Dr Jain wondered.

He also questioned why does the church behave in this fashion only when BJP-led government is in office.

“A malicious campaign about attacks on churches was made by these people when Modi ji took over as Prime Minister. When their falsehood was exposed, they did not show the courtesy by apologising for the same,” Dr Jain added.

In a controversial letter addressed to all the churches in the national capital, the Archbishop of Delhi had last month said that there was a “turbulent political atmosphere” in the country which “threatens” democracy and secularism. Archbishop Anil Couto, in his letter dated May 8, has also urged all the priests in Delhi to “pray for the country” ahead of the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha election, in which the BJP hopes to retain power.

Tags: vishwa hindu parishad, religious conversions
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

2

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

3

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

4

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

5

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

more

Editors' Picks

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham