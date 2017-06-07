Presidential election on July 17, last date to nominate is June 28 : EC

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi informed the last date for filing of nomination is June 28.

New Delhi: The presidential poll would be held on July 17, the Election Commission on Wednesday announced.

The term of President Pranab Mukherjee ends on July 24.

"The last date for filing of nomination is June 28 and the counting will take place in Delhi on July 20," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi told reporters.

A notification would be issued on June 14, he said.