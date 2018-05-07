The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 07, 2018 | Last Update : 12:03 PM IST

India, All India

Train's assistant driver dies while trying to douse fire in locomotive in Maharashtra

PTI
Published : May 7, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 10:11 am IST

Assistant loco-pilot SK Vishwakarma died after fire engulfed the 12810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT train at 4:57pm, said a railway official.

The official said the train drivers had handled the situation 'bravely' and applied the emergency brakes and controlled the train effectively. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 The official said the train drivers had handled the situation 'bravely' and applied the emergency brakes and controlled the train effectively. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Nagpur: An assistant train driver on Sunday died while trying to douse a fire that broke out in the locomotive of a Mumbai-bound train at Dhamangaon, around 125 km from Nagpur, railway officials said.

Assistant loco-pilot SK Vishwakarma died after a fire engulfed the locomotive of the 12810 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT train at 4:57pm, said a railway official.

“The train stopped between Talni and Dhamangaon after the locomotive caught fire. Vishwakaram and loco-pilot DL Brahme, who had applied emergency brakes to stall the train, tried to douse the fire by using extinguishers provided for the purpose. However, in the process, Vishwakarma lost his life,” said SG Rao, assistant commercial manager, Nagpur Railway Division, Central Railway.

Rao said the sequence of events that led to the death of Vishwakarma was not yet known.

He said that Brahme, who received injuries in the incident, was shifted to a Pulgaon hospital where medical authorities said he was out of danger.

The official said the train drivers had handled the situation “bravely” and applied the emergency brakes and controlled the train effectively.

Tags: assistant train driver, locomotive, howrah-mumbai train, nagpur railway station
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

2

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

3

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

4

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

5

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham