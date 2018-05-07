The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 07, 2018 | Last Update : 07:51 AM IST

India, All India

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah call for end to J&K violence

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 7, 2018, 6:03 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 6:02 am IST

The chief minister reiterated her stand that issues in J&K can be resolved only through a sustained dialogue between all stakeholders.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Sunday expressed deep anguish and grief over the death of five civilians in security forces actions in southern Shopian district and its neighbourhood and called for resolving political issues through “political intervention”.

She in a statement said that it was very depressing to note that J&K is losing young lives to the unending cycle of violence which could otherwise be utilised for a positive contribution to the state. “Today’s deaths have brought a stark fact to fore that gun, either way of a militant or that of security forces, is no solution for resolving issues. I’ve said it time and again that political issues need political interventions”, she said.

She made a fervent appeal to the youth of Kashmir to know “your energies, youthfulness, dreams and aspirations are far more important and sacred to the society than their dead bodies or graves”. She also urged all sections of civil society, media, students, parents and other stakeholders “to rise to this critical occasion, play their role and help in putting an end to this cycle of bloodshed in the state”. The chief minister reiterated her stand that issues in J&K can be resolved only through a sustained dialogue between all stakeholders. She said the three decades’ long violence in the state “is a testimony to the fact that guns from either side cannot ensure peace but a compassion driven reconciliation process based on mutual respect surely can”.

In this regard, the chief minister appealed the national leadership of the country to show the element of compassion and empathy as required by the present day situation in the State and display the statesmanship to get J&Kout of the quagmire of killings by engaging in a meaningful dialogue in the state. “The sooner it happens, the more we can get our State out of the vicious cycle of killings and destruction”, she asserted. Her predecessor and working president of opposition National Conference (NC), Omar Abdullah, said in an identical statement that the Kashmir issue has to be resolved and that unabated civilian killings are unacceptable.

He also said that the fact that educated and employed young men are becoming militants calls for introspection.

While expressing grief and sorrow over civilian killings across the Valley, he said, “Educated, employed young men becoming militants calls for serious introspection at the Central and state levels and yet again highlighted the need for a permanent, sustainable and acceptable resolution of the political issue”.

He added, “When educated, gainfully employed young men choose the path of militancy it should serve as a wakeup call for those who have turned a deaf ear towards repeated pleas for initiation of dialogue with all stakeholders to find a solution to this quagmire. Turning a blind eye towards the alarming situation won’t change reality”.

The NC leader further said, “The growing levels of alienation and isolation are alarming signs and need to be acknowledged and addressed politically. This is not an economic issue and cannot be resolved through economic packages”.

Earlier in a tweet, the former chief minister said, “It’s been a terrible day in Kashmir & with the number of critically injured I fear it will only get worse. May Allah grant us peace.”

Tags: mehbooba mufti, omar abdullah
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

