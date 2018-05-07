Heavy rains, storm likely in 13 states, 2 UTs today

Similar weather conditions a few days ago had resulted in the death of as many as 124 people while more than 300 others were injured.

New Delhi: Union home ministry in a fresh advisory cautioned that as many as 13 States and two union territories could be hit by powerful thunderstorms along with squall and hail in the next two days.

Heavy rains are expected to impact states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the Ministry said following inputs received from the Indian meteorological department. Isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh could be affected by thunderstorm, squall and hail while rain and strong winds could hit some places in Uttarakhand, the advisory adds.

In addition, states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and some parts of western Uttar Pradesh could also experience bad weather over the next 48 hours. Similarly, strong dust storm and thunderstorm could be experienced in some parts of West Rajasthan also.

Similar weather conditions a few days ago had resulted in the death of as many as 124 people while more than 300 others were injured. Most of the damage to life and property was reported from states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath who was campaigning in Karnataka for assembly polls had to cut short his visit and rush back to the state. He even visited the affected areas following which both Centre and the state announced relief payment to those affected by the bad weather last week.

“In view of the damage caused by thunderstorm and strong winds last week we are working in close co-ordination with the Indian Meteorological Department and sending out regular warning to the concerned states. They have been directed to remain on alert and take necessary precautionary steps. If required we can rush personnel of the National Disaster Management Authority to the affected areas at a short notice,’’ a senior ministry official said.