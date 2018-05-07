The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 07, 2018 | Last Update : 04:03 AM IST

India, All India

For votes, Cong celebrates ‘jayantis of sultans’: PM

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 7, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 2:57 am IST

Targeting chief minister Siddaramaiah, the Prime Minister said that he always keeps character certificates ready in his suitcase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Chitradurga/Raichur (Karnataka): Firing a barrage of barbs at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday labelled it as a doomed “deal party” that was being uprooted from all over the country and accused it of celebrating the “jayantis of sultans” for the sake of “vote bank politics”.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of protecting the corrupt, adopting a divide-and-rule policy, making false promises and having no agenda other than “abusing Modi”.

At his rally in Chitradurga in poll-bound Karnataka, Mr Modi, while referring to corruption charges against a minister without naming him, said, “The Congress is a party that neither has dil (heart) nor is it pro-dalit. It is a deal party.”

In Raichur, he accused the Congress of “distorting history” as part of a conspiracy to divide the society. He flayed the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah for celebrating the “jayantis of sultans” (birth anniversaries of Muslim rulers) for the sake of “vote bank politics”.

He was apparently referring to the Siddaramaiah government’s controversial decision of celebrating “Tipu Jayanti” every year on November 10, commemorating Tipu Sultan, the legendary 18th century ruler of Mysore.

“Look at the Congress’ character... The birth anniversaries of those need to be celebrated from whom we draw inspiration from generations to generations. They cannot think about celebrating their jayantis.”    

He said, “Veera Madakari and Onake Obavva are forgotten, but for the sake of vote bank politics they are into celebrating jayantis of sultans.”

Listing out a string of electoral defeats of the Congress, including those in Maharashtra and Tripura, he said, “From every corner of the country, the Congress has gone” and no one can save it now.

“Now they cannot survive. No one can save the Congress now. For 70 years they have misled and fooled the people,” Mr Modi said, as he continued his campaign blitz across Karnataka where the party is heavily banking on him.    

Probably alarmed by some media survey reports which indicated a fractured mandate in elections to the state Assembly, Mr Modi made a fervent appeal to people to give a clear mandate to the BJP to enable it deliver on its poll promises.

“Do you want Karnataka’s name to resonate in the country the way Indias name resonates in the international arena now? If yes, the BJP has to get a clear majority,” Mr Modi said.

Asserting that the Janata Dal(S) has no strength to take on the Congress, he appealed to voters not  to support it. “India is being hailed in the world today not because of Modi, but because of the opportunity given to us. Similarly, if Karnataka has to make a name in the country, you have to give a clear mandate to the BJP. People are spreading rumours about a hung Assembly including those sitting in AC rooms. But the response of the people here is enough to dispel such reports,” Mr Modi said.

Describing Raichur as the “switch” of Karnataka’s power hub, he regretted that due attention had not been paid by the state government to address its electricity shortage.“In Bengaluru, the sleeping chief minister gets electricity 24 hours. But in Raichur, where power is generated, people sit in the dark.  Should this ineffective CM stay in office,” he asked. The public responded chanting  “illa, illa”.

The state goes to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 15.

Targeting chief minister Siddaramaiah, the Prime Minister said that he always keeps character certificates ready in his suitcase. “Whenever an allegation of corruption against a minister is made, he immediately takes out a character certificate, writes the name and tells the people he is honest.” 

Tags: narendra modi, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Raichur

MOST POPULAR

1

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

2

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

3

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

4

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

5

Google self-driving car Waymo hits another car

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham