The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 07, 2018 | Last Update : 12:03 PM IST

India, All India

Congress challenges Venkaiah Naidu's impeachment move against CJI

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 7, 2018, 11:45 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 11:44 am IST

Decision to reject impeachment motion against Chief Justice Dipak Misra is 'illegal and arbitrary', Congress told SC.

In April, a petition signed by over 60 parliamentarians called for Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's impeachment six months before he retires, on five specific charges. (Photo: PTI)
  In April, a petition signed by over 60 parliamentarians called for Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's impeachment six months before he retires, on five specific charges. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress has challenged Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's decision to reject its impeachment move against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in the Supreme Court.

The decision is "illegal and arbitrary", said the Congress.

Two Congress Parliamentarians from Rajya Sabha- Pratap Singh Bajwa and Amee Harshadray Yajnik, approached the Supreme Court challenging the Vice President's dismissal of the impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India.

"None of the reasons given by the Chairman (Venkaiah Naidu)... carry any weight or are legally tenable. It deserves to be set aside for being wholly extraneous and ultra vires to the provisions of the constitution and the Inquiry Act," says the Congress petition.

Both the Congress MPs claimed in their petition said that once the initiation of removal motion is signed by the requisite number of MPs, the Vice President has no option but shall constitute an Inquiry Committee to investigate the allegations against the CJI Dipak Misra.

In April, a petition signed by over 60 parliamentarians called for Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra's impeachment six months before he retires, on five specific charges.

The motion "doesn't deserve to be admitted", Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, just three day after the opposition submitted the petition.

"We cannot allow any of our pillars of governance to be weakened by any thought, word or action," said the Vice President, ascribing his quick decision to the severity of the charges directed at the Chief Justice. He also said there were unsubstantiated surmises and conjectures in the opposition's allegations.

The Constitution says the Chief Justice of India can be impeached only on grounds of proved misbehaviour or incapacity.

The opposition backed its demand on the basis of five points, which, the Congress said, equals to misbehaviour.

These points included the assigning of sensitive cases to handpicked judges, which was raised publicly in January by four top judges who accused the Chief Justice of abusing his position as "master of the roster".

Tags: impeachment motion, chief justice of india, dipak misra, venkaiah naidu, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

2

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

3

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

4

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

5

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

Ranbir Kapoor on 'Sanju' new poster.

Sanju new poster: Sanjay Dutt, oops Ranbir Kapoor, is intense as the 90s bad boy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham