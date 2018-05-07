Aditi Singh denies wedding with Rahul Gandhi, says they are like siblings

Annoyed over wedding rumours, Aditi Singh took to Twitter and said that Rahul Gandhi was her ‘rakhi brother’.

Congress MLA from Rae Bareli also clarified that the two families share age-old ties and the pictures are merely photographs of meetings between the two families in the past. (Photo: File)

Rae Bareli: Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh on Sunday vehemently quashed wedding rumours with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, a few photographs showing Rahul with Aditi, and their families began circulating on social media on Saturday. The viral posts further claimed that Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi has approved the marriage between the two.

Annoyed over the rumours, Aditi took to Twitter and said that Rahul Gandhi was her ‘rakhi brother’.

Such rumours upset me. I would like to clarify that Rahul Ji is my rakhi brother and I am really saddened by such rumours on social media.https://t.co/qprVtf3GM0 — Aditi Singh (@aditisingh01) May 6, 2018

In another tweet, she clarified that the two families share age-old ties and the pictures are merely photographs of meetings between the two families in the past.

Aditi Singh is daughter of Akhilesh Singh, who has been an MLA of the Congress party for five terms from Rae Bareli Sadar seat in Uttar Pradesh. She started her political journey by contesting in the UP Assembly elections on a Congress ticket in 2017.