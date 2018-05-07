The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 07, 2018 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

India, All India

Act of sedition? College owned by RJD lawmaker prints India map without PoK

PTI
Published : May 7, 2018, 1:04 pm IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 1:17 pm IST

The incident triggered sharp reactions from the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance, which termed it as an act of sedition.

In its prospectus for the 2018-19 session, the Katihar Medical College and Hospital has not shown PoK in India's map. The college authorities said it was an error committed by the printing press and that it was being rectified. (Photo: collegedunia.com)
 In its prospectus for the 2018-19 session, the Katihar Medical College and Hospital has not shown PoK in India's map. The college authorities said it was an error committed by the printing press and that it was being rectified. (Photo: collegedunia.com)

Patna: An FIR has been lodged against a medial college owned by an RJD lawmaker from Bihar for allegedly publishing a prospectus featuring a map of India without Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in it, police said.

The incident triggered sharp reactions from the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance, which termed it as an act of sedition.

In its prospectus for the 2018-19 session, the Katihar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) has not shown PoK in India's map. The college authorities said it was an error committed by the printing press and that it was being rectified.

Ahmad Ashfaque Karim was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an RJD nominee along with five others in March this year.

On the directive of the district magistrate, an FIR was lodged with Katihar Mufassil police station on Sunday evening against the KMCH management and others for distorting the map of India, Katihar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Kumar said.

After a video on the truncated Indian map went viral on social media, the district administration sent Anil Kumar and Katihar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Niraj Kumar to Katihar Medical College and Hospital for an enquiry.

They seized the prospectus in question and some other documents from the medical college, Anil Kumar said.

The FIR was registered after Niraj Kumar submitted his report to Katihar District Magistrate Punam.

Katihar Medical College and Hospital owner and RJD MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim said it was not his fault and that the printing press was to be blamed for the mistake.

"It is a big mistake which should not have happened. It is an error by the printing press. We had asked the press to rectify the error on April 24 itself. The prospectus is not being sold for the past 15 days," Karim told a news channel.

When questioned, he said, "Entire Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. None can separate it from the country."

Reacting to the incident, union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh described it as an act of sedition.

Referring to the ongoing controversy over a portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the Aligarh Muslim University campus, Giriraj Singh said "Jinnah's jinn (spirit) has entered India".

JD(U) spokesman Ajay Alok demanded that President Ram Nath Kovind and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu look into the issue immediately. Training his guns at RJD chief Lalu Prasad for sending Karim to the Rajya Sabha, Alok said the country is facing such a situation because of "anti-national elements".

RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwari said he has not seen the Katihar Medical College and Hospital prospectus but agreed that the medical college authorities should apologise to the people of India.

"I have not spoken to Ashfaque Karim on this issue. But if such a thing has happened even by mistake, the college administration should say sorry and rectify the mistake," Tiwari said.

Tags: rjd, pakistan-occupied kashmir, katihar medical college and hospital, sedition
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

2

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

3

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

4

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

5

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham