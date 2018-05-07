The Asian Age | News

Abetment of suicide case against Republic TV editor-in-chief, 2 others

PTI
Published : May 7, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2018, 8:52 am IST

The other two booked along with Goswami are identified as Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda, owners of two firms.

In a statement, Republic TV, however, denied the allegation and said that certain vested interest groups were running 'a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against the company by exploiting the tragic event'.
 In a statement, Republic TV, however, denied the allegation and said that certain vested interest groups were running 'a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against the company by exploiting the tragic event'. (photo: File)

Mumbai: Police have registered an abetment of suicide case against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others, after a 53-year-old interior designer allegedly committed suicide, along with his mother, over "non-payment" of dues.

In a statement, Republic TV, however, denied the allegation and said that certain vested interest groups were running "a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against the company by exploiting the tragic event".

The case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC has been filed by Alibaug police in neighbouring Raigad district, Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said.

The other two booked along with Goswami are identified as Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda, owners of two firms.

A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay Naik, managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, said he was forced to take his life as he was not paid his Rs 5.40-crore dues by the three.

Naik and his mother were found dead at their farmhouse in Kavir village of Alibaug taluka on Saturday. Naik was found hanging from the ceiling on the first floor while his mother's body was found on a bed on the ground floor.

Asked about reports that a team of Alibaug police visited Mumbai on Sunday, Paraskar said the team might have come to Mumbai in connection with the case.

