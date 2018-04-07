Nepal Prime Minister given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

President Ram Nath Kovind will later hold a meeting with the Nepal PM to discuss upon a range of bilateral issues of India and Nepal.

Oli is scheduled to meet External Affairs' Minister Sushma Swaraj, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other delegation level officers over the course of the day. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is on a three-day visit to India, was given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will later hold a meeting with the Nepal Prime Minister to discuss upon a range of bilateral issues of India and Nepal.

Further External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will have a detailed discussion with Oli at Rashtrapati Bhawan regarding the foreign policy and related issues. Later the Nepal Prime Minister will lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi Raj Ghat.

Also Read: Nepal to return Rs 950 cr in demonetised cash to improve ties with India

He is also scheduled to hold discussions with the delegation-level officers of India at the Hyderabad House. Some of the important development projects will be inaugurated at the House followed by an interaction with the press.

Oli will meet Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at his residence in the afternoon. He is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the evening.