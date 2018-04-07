The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 07, 2018 | Last Update : 10:56 AM IST

India, All India

Nepal Prime Minister given ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 10:29 am IST

President Ram Nath Kovind will later hold a meeting with the Nepal PM to discuss upon a range of bilateral issues of India and Nepal.

Oli is scheduled to meet External Affairs' Minister Sushma Swaraj, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other delegation level officers over the course of the day. (Photo: ANI)
 Oli is scheduled to meet External Affairs' Minister Sushma Swaraj, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other delegation level officers over the course of the day. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is on a three-day visit to India, was given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will later hold a meeting with the Nepal Prime Minister to discuss upon a range of bilateral issues of India and Nepal.

Further External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will have a detailed discussion with Oli at Rashtrapati Bhawan regarding the foreign policy and related issues. Later the Nepal Prime Minister will lay a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi Raj Ghat.

Also Read: Nepal to return Rs 950 cr in demonetised cash to improve ties with India

He is also scheduled to hold discussions with the delegation-level officers of India at the Hyderabad House. Some of the important development projects will be inaugurated at the House followed by an interaction with the press.

Oli will meet Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at his residence in the afternoon. He is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the evening.

Tags: kp sharma oli, sushma swaraj, venkaiah naidu, rajnath singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

I feel blessed to be Majid Majidi's hero, says Ishaan Khatter

2

Find out which is the best position for sleeping

3

Middle finger to Trump: US woman fired for being ‘rude’ to prez, sues ex-employer

4

Found out about foods to get healthy skin this summer

5

Try this recipe of Raspberry White Chocolate Mousse

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham