CBSE paper leak: 3 staff members of Himachal school held

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 4:08 pm IST

The three accused were brought to the national capital from Una and after questioning they were arrested, the officer said.

On March 30, the CBSE announced that it would re-conduct the class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 On March 30, the CBSE announced that it would re-conduct the class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

New Delhi: Three staff members of a school in Himachal Pradesh were arrested on Saturday by the Delhi Police in connection with the leak of CBSE's Class 12 economics paper, police said.

Centre superintendent Rakesh, Clerk Amit and peon Ashok of DAV School in Himachal Pradesh's Una district were arrested by the Crime Branch, a senior Delhi Police officer said.

The three accused were brought to the national capital from Una and after questioning they were arrested, the officer said.

A handwritten copy of the economics paper was leaked through WhatsApp, a day before the examination on March 26.

On March 30, the CBSE announced that it would re-conduct the class 12 economics exam throughout the country on April 25.

