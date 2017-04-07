The Asian Age | News

Friday, Apr 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:33 PM IST

India, All India

Modi receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at airport

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 2:11 pm IST

Narendra Modi travelled through normal traffic without any route restrictions, official sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Setting aside protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday went to the IGI airport here to receive his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

The Prime Minister travelled through normal traffic without any route restrictions, official sources said.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister is on a four-day visit to India, which comes after a gap of seven years.

Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks with Modi tomorrow during which India is also set to announce a line of credit of USD 500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies.

Both the sides would be signing at least 25 pacts in various key sectors including civil nuclear cooperation and defence but there was unlikely to be any agreement on the Teesta water sharing.

Tags: narendra modi, sheikh hasina, indo-bangladesh ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

