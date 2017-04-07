The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Avalanche kills 3 Indian army soldiers in Kashmir

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2017, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2017, 6:06 pm IST

While two of the soldiers were rescued, the others could not be saved despite efforts.

Unprecedented snowfall triggered multiple avalanches in Batalik Sector. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 Unprecedented snowfall triggered multiple avalanches in Batalik Sector. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Srinagar: Three soldiers were killed in the multiple avalanches that hit an Army post at Batalik sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh region, an official said  on Friday.

"Unprecedented snowfall triggered multiple avalanches in Batalik Sector yesterday in which a post was buried. Five soldiers were trapped under the snow," the army official said.

While two of them were rescued, the others could not be saved despite efforts and their bodies have been recovered, the official said.

Meanwhile, another avalanche hit Army posts in Kaksar sector. No casualty was reported in this case.

"Avalanches hit posts in Kaksar Sector, but all affected soldiers have been safely rescued," the official said.

Tags: jammu & kashmir, ladakh, army post, kaksar sector
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

