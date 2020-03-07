Saturday, Mar 07, 2020 | Last Update : 06:52 AM IST

India, All India

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 31, major events off

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 7, 2020, 6:17 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2020, 6:18 am IST

The IIFA 2020 and Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week have been postponed.

Medical officials check tourists in wake of the deadly coronavirus at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Medical officials check tourists in wake of the deadly coronavirus at Junagarh Fort in Bikaner on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: One more suspected case tested positive for Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in New Delhi on Friday, taking the overall number of infected cases in India to 31. The new confirmed case from Uttam Nagar has a history of travel to Thailand and Malaysia. According to the Union health ministry, the patient is now in hospital quarantine and is stable.

A 13-member group of tourists from Italy have been out on quarantine at a hotel in Amritsar. They were asked to not go out till their medical examination is completed, a Punjab government official said. “We are conducting a proper medical examination. If any of them are found symptomatic (for coronavirus), samples will be taken,” an officer said. A group of 16 Italians is now undergoing treatment in India after testing positive for COVID.

In an interesting incident, an Irishman suspected of COVID infection fled from a hospital in Cuttack but was traced to a hotel in Bhubaneswar, where he has been kept in isolation with another person with whom he had come into contact, officials said. In accordance with protocols to manage coronavirus cases, they will be kept in mandatory isolation for 14 days.

The rising cases in India has led to wide cancellations of major events. The IIFA 2020 and Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week have been postponed. The CISF too has put off its anniversary celebrations at Ghaziabad on March 13, while the CRPF deferred its March 8 event. Wings India 2020, a major civil aviation sector event scheduled for March 12-15, will be held on a truncated basis and large public gatherings will be avoided. In fact, in view of travel restrictions, the local representatives of companies would be attending the event.

While the BSF is going ahead with its daily retreat ceremony with Pakistan at the Attari border, the public or spectators will not be allowed to attend it. “This is in line with the government’s guidelines to avoid large congregations of public in the wake of the coronavirus scare,” an official said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that anganwadi centres have been closed in view of the coronavirus scare. Citing the coronavirus scare, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Kollam too decided not to let anyone to enter its ashram as a preventive measure. The math said these curbs apply to Indian nationals as well as foreign citizens (including OCI holders).

The Indian government intensified universal screening of all international passengers irrespective of nationality. India also began efforts to evacuate its nationals from coronavirus-hit Iran. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Friday tweeted that an Indian medical team was landing in Iran to establish a clinic in the city of Qom there by Friday evening for screening of Indian nationals. He added that New Delhi was also working out the logistics of their return with Iranian authorities. Incidentally, this comes amid a spat between the two countries over statements made by Iran on the recent Delhi riots, which New Delhi has categorically rejected.

The health ministry has begun national-level training of personnel to deal with COVID. The first round was attended by 280 health officials from all states, and the hospitals of the railways, the military and paramilitary forces. In Delhi, 10 per cent beds in all government and private hospitals have been asked to be kept for COVID patients.

Due to COVID India’s poultry industry sales dipped to nearly 80 per cent over false claims that chickens were carriers of the new coronavirus and could pass it on to humans. Messages warning people to stop eating chicken because of the contagion have been widely shared on he social media, including Facebook and WhatsApp, in recent weeks.

While the Indian authorities have repeatedly said there was no scientific evidence showing chickens could carry or transmit COVID-19, many Indians and restaurants have stopped buying the meat. “People are not eating poultry at home. They are not going out to eat,” said Gulrez Alam, secretary of All India Poultry Breeders.

Tags: coronavirus, union health ministry

Latest From India

Suspended Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi (C), T N Prathapan (2L), Dean Kuriakose (R), Manicka Tagore (2R) and Gurjeet Singh Aujla (R) stage a protest at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

TMC leader gives speech from Parliament corridor

Supreme Court of India

Land acquisition valid if compensation paid: SC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul: Resolve Cong divide on fighting the BJP

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal BJP upset over governor-Shah meet

MOST POPULAR

1

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

2

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

3

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

4

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

5

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham