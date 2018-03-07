The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:41 PM IST

India, All India

Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s bust vandalised in Kolkata, 6 detained

ANI
Published : Mar 7, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2018, 12:30 pm IST

The West Bengal wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the latest 'barbaric act of vandalism'.

The prominent right-wing ideologue's statue came under attack at Kalighat area of south Kolkata. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The prominent right-wing ideologue's statue came under attack at Kalighat area of south Kolkata. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kolkata: At least six persons were detained when a bust of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was vandalised in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The prominent right-wing ideologue's statue came under attack at Kalighat area of south Kolkata.

This comes after a couple of similar incidents -- Lenin's statue razed in south Tripura and social activist Periyar's bust vandalised in Vellore, drawing criticism from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The West Bengal wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the latest "barbaric act of vandalism".

"We demand very strong action against the culprits and want to give away the message that you just can't take away the contribution of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in building West Bengal by this shameful act," said WB BJP General Secretary Sayantan Basu.

Basu said the BJP would rebuild the statue with more grace.

The development comes after the Prime Minister earlier in the day disapproved in strong words the incidents of vandalism in Tripura and Tamil Nadu.

Read also: PM Modi condemns vandalism of statues in West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu

The MHA in a statement asked all states to take strong action against vandals.

Tags: bharatiya jana sangh, syama prasad mookerjee, lenin's statue, periyar statue, narendra modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

2

Australian beach goers chance upon oldest 'message in a bottle'

3

Smiles are back: Janhvi celebrates 21st birthday in old age home and with family

4

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

5

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham