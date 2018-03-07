The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

India, All India

Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed in Bengaluru office, accused arrested

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 7, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2018, 2:55 pm IST

Justice Vishwanath Shetty was sworn in on January 28, last year as the Karnataka Lokayukta.

Justice P. Vishwanath Shetty (left) was stabbed by a person in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Justice P. Vishwanath Shetty (left) was stabbed by a person in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed in his Bengaluru office by a person on Wednesday. The accused has been taken into custody.

"A person stabbed the Lokayukta in Bengaluru, the accused has been taken into custody," said Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru. 

aa

According to reports, Justice Shetty was stabbed at least three times by the attacker, identified as Tejas Sharma, while he was hearing a case in his office.

Justice Shetty, 74, has been rushed to a private hospital Bengaluru where he is being treated in the emergency section.

Shetty was sworn in on January 28, last year as the Karnataka Lokayukta, a year after the post fell vacant following a bribery scandal that had hit the office of the anti-graft ombudsman.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.

Tags: karnataka lokayukta, crime, justice vishwanath shetty, ramalinga reddy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

2

Australian beach goers chance upon oldest 'message in a bottle'

3

Smiles are back: Janhvi celebrates 21st birthday in old age home and with family

4

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

5

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham