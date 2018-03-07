Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed in Bengaluru office, accused arrested

Justice Vishwanath Shetty was sworn in on January 28, last year as the Karnataka Lokayukta.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed in his Bengaluru office by a person on Wednesday. The accused has been taken into custody.

"A person stabbed the Lokayukta in Bengaluru, the accused has been taken into custody," said Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru.

According to reports, Justice Shetty was stabbed at least three times by the attacker, identified as Tejas Sharma, while he was hearing a case in his office.

Justice Shetty, 74, has been rushed to a private hospital Bengaluru where he is being treated in the emergency section.

Shetty was sworn in on January 28, last year as the Karnataka Lokayukta, a year after the post fell vacant following a bribery scandal that had hit the office of the anti-graft ombudsman.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.