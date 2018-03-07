CBI moves Delhi court seeking permission for narco test on Karti

Karti Chidambaram, was sent to CBI custody till March 9 in the INX Media case.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved Delhi court on Wednesday seeking permission to conduct narco analysis test on Karti Chidambaram.

Karti, son of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, was sent to CBI custody till March 9 in the INX Media case.

The matter will be taken up by the court on March 9, the next day of hearing.

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the CBI custody of Karti Chidambaram by three more days even as the Supreme Court rejected his plea for interim protection against arrest by the ED in a related money laundering case.

The probe agency sought an extension in his custody by nine days to confront him with “new facts”.

The agency, which produced Karti on expiry of his five-day police custody before special judge Sunil Rana, said though there has been "substantial progress" in last four days into the investigation into the case, he has "not been cooperating" and not parting with his phones passwords and to every question he has been saying that "I am politically victimised".