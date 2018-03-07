The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

India, All India

Ambedkar statue vandalised in UP; 5th incident in 4 days across India

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 7, 2018, 3:39 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2018, 3:43 pm IST

This comes right on the heels of a series of incidents where statues of various luminaries were destroyed across the nation.

The incident came to light hours after Home Ministry issued a statement ordering states to to take strong action against such incidents. (Photo: ANI/PTI/Twitter)
 The incident came to light hours after Home Ministry issued a statement ordering states to to take strong action against such incidents. (Photo: ANI/PTI/Twitter)

Meerut: Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's statue was vandalised by unidentified people in Meerut's Mawana late Tuesday night. 

This comes right on the heels of a series of incidents where statues of various luminaries were destroyed across the nation.

Following the act, the Dalit community in Meerut held protests and blocked traffic on Wednesday morning. The protest was called off after assurance from the administration on the installation of a new statue.

The incident came to light hours after Home Ministry issued a statement ordering states to to take strong action against such incidents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his strong disapproval after the vandalism of statues in various states.

Also Read: PM Modi condemns vandalism of statues in WB, Tripura, TN

On Wednesday morning, a bust of BJP icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened and its features smashed with a hammer in Kolkata’s Keoratola crematorium. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of the BJP's predecessor Jana Sangh.

On Tuesday, a statue of Dravidian icon and social reformer EVR Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was vandalised in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. The incident came hours after BJP leader H Raja suggested it in his Facebook post responding to anger over a statue of Russian communist leader Vladimir Lenin being pulled down in Tripura.

The chain of vandalism started after two statues of Lenin were knocked down in Tripura, allegedly by BJP workers, after the Left was defeated in Assembly polls by the BJP and its ally IPFT, which together won a two-third majority in the House in a state where the CPI(M) was in power for 25 years.

A five-foot high fibre glass statue of Lenin was toppled at Belonia on Monday, while a smaller figure was razed at Sabroom on Sunday.

Tags: br ambedkar, narendra modi, syama prasad mookerjee, evr ramasamy, lenin
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

2

Australian beach goers chance upon oldest 'message in a bottle'

3

Smiles are back: Janhvi celebrates 21st birthday in old age home and with family

4

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

5

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham