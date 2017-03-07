The Asian Age | News

India, All India

UP campaign ends, leaders give final push

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Mar 7, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2017, 1:08 am IST

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Varanasi: Campaigning for Uttar Pradesh’s Assembly elections ended Monday as top leaders of all major political parties gave their final push to woo voters.

Forty seats in eastern UP, including five in PM Narendra Modi’s Parliamentary constituency Varanasi, will go to the polls Wednesday, ending a two-month-long exercise across seven phases.

Mr Modi made an impassioned plea to voters to defeat the SP-Congress combine and the BSP, blaming them for UP’s plight. He ended his three-day campaign in Varanasi with a visit to Garhwaghat Ashram where he fed cows. He could not address the gathering due to a short-circuit-caused power failure. He also visited the residence of late Lal Bahadur Shastri. He left Varanasi after a rally in Rohaniya.

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi addressed separate rallies in Jaunpur.

Claiming that PM Modi has “grown old” and must be “feeling tired”, Mr Gandhi said his party and ally SP would form a “government of youth” in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP president Mayawati returned to Lucknow after wrapping up her campaign. At a press conference in the state capital, she claimed that the BSP was all set to form the government with a comfortable majority.

Most Union ministers camping in Varanasi left the holy city Monday evening.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, mayawati, up polls

