The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  India were 213 for four at stumps in their second innings. (Photo: AP) Ind vs Aus: Rahane, Pujara help India take 126-run lead
 
India, All India

Pollution kills 1.7m kids a year, claims WHO

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 7, 2017, 2:20 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2017, 2:18 am IST

In India, out of 1 crore people, approximately 24,815 children died due to environmental reasons in 2012, the report revealed.

World Health Organisation
 World Health Organisation

New Delhi: Pollution is responsible for one in four deaths among children under five years of age, a new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed. According to the report, 1.7 million children die every year due to toxic air from indoor and outdoor air pollution, second-hand smoke, unsafe water, lack of sanitation, and inadequate hygiene. In India, out of 1 crore people, approximately 24,815 children died due to environmental reasons in 2012, the report revealed.

The comprehensive report, “Inheriting a Sustainable World: Atlas on Children’s Health and the Environment” reveals that a large portion of the most common causes of death among children aged 1 month to 5 years are diarrhoea, malaria and pneumonia. “These are preventable by interventions known to reduce environmental risks, such as access to safe water and clean cooking fuels,” said the report.

However, with only 34 per cent of the population with primary reliance on clean fuels and technologies at the household level available in India, 47.7 children below the age of five mortality died per 1,000 live births in 2015, out of the total population of 13,11,051. 47.9% of children aged 0–59 months are stunted in India and there are only 1.9% of children aged 0–59 months who are overweight. Even as 94% of the population were found using improved drinking-water sources and 40% of the population using improved sanitation facilities in 2015 in India, forty-four per cent of India’s population of 1.3 billion people was seen to be defecating and urinate in open areas, the report said. “A polluted environment is a deadly one — particularly for young children,” says Dr Margaret Chan, WHO director-general. “Their developing organs and immune systems, and smaller bodies and airways, make them especially vulnerable to dirty air and water.” Ironically, the report found 5,70,000 children under five-years-old die each year from respiratory infections.

Tags: world health organisation (who), hygiene, pollution

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries which are urging people to have more sex

2

MLA rides bullock cart to Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai

3

Former Australian cricketer Ian Healy slams Virat Kohli for sledging

4

'I've had this moment in life': Shah Rukh wishes new dad Karan 'happiness'

5

2017 flagship smartphones will be very expensive

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham