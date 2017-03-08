The Asian Age | News

Ujjain train blast suspect hiding in Lucknow building 'might have ISIS links'

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 7, 2017, 9:24 pm IST
The terror suspect was involved in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast which happened on Tuesday morning.

Police personnel taking positions during their operation against a suspected terrorist holed up inside a building in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The terror suspect invloved in the Ujjain train blast who has been holed up in a building on the outskirts of Lucknow since Tuesday evening might have links with ISIS, said officials.

"Holed up terror suspect might have links with ISIS," said  ADG (Law and Order) Daljit Chaudhary on Tuesday.

There was a shootout earlier between the anti-terrorism squad and the terror suspect in Lucknow's Thakurganj area.

Ten persons were injured in the blast, three of them seriously, which occurred when the train was reaching Jabdi station in Shajapur district this morning.

Also confirming that the Ujjain blast was a terror attack, Madhya Pradesh's IG Law and order Makrand Devaskar said that three have been detained in Pipariya.

"It was a low intensity IED blast. IED is always used in a terrorist attack. The three detained have confirmed their involvement," he said.

Wanting to nab the accused alive, the police had used chilli bombs. While the forces had stopped firing, the suspect was firing intermittently.

UP Deputy General of Police Javeed Ahmed also said that the forces were trying to convince the holed-up person to surrender.

A nation-wide terror alert was sounded subsequently by the government.

"We are alert. We have sounded an alert all over the country," Union Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Ahir told reporters in New Delhi.

He said the Uttar Pradesh Police was doing a commendable job to nab the terrorist holed up in a house in Kakori area in the outskirts of Lucknow.

"Terrorists do not have any ideology and create disturbances whenever they get a chance. The police is on the job to nab such elements," he said.

