Rahul responds a day later to tubelight remark by Modi

'Normally a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature. Our PM doesn't have that'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comes out of Parliament House during the ongoing budget session, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Hitting back at Narendra Modi over his "tubelight" barb in Parliament on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Friday that said he does not behave like a prime minister.

"Normally, a prime minister has a particular status, a prime minister has a particular way of behaving, a particular stature. Our prime minister doesn't have these. He does not behave in a prime ministerial way," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Gandhi said this when he was asked about Modi's "tubelight" barb at him during his reply to the motion of thanks to the president's address in Lok Sabha.

As Rahul Gandhi rose to intervene during his speech, Modi, without naming the Congress leader, compared his response to that of a tubelight.

"I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Bahut se tubelight aise hi hotey hai (many tubelights are like this)," the PM said.

Rahul Gandhi also complained that opposition voices "are being stifled and we are not being allowed to speak in Parliament".

"They have suppressed our voices," he said.